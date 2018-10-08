Ducks' John Gibson: Will start Monday
Gibson will start Monday's game versus Detroit, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
The Anaheim netminder has been on fire to start the season, having conceded only two goals in his two starts, and posting a .973 save percentage along the way. Gibson will look to make it three wins in a row Monday when the Ducks host the Red Wings at the Honda Center.
