Gibson will start on the road against Winnipeg on Thursday.

Gibson had a terrible run where he surrendered 15 goals over three starts, but that slump was brought to an end Tuesday in Anaheim's 3-2 win against Detroit. Gibson saved 31 of 33 shots in that contest. He still has a poor 3-8-1 record, 4.23 GAA and .892 save percentage, but perhaps he can build off his recent victory. The Jets have the 17th-ranked offense with 3.07 goals per game, so they should be a decent challenge.