Gibson will guard the home crease against the Islanders on Wednesday, Ducks coach Dallas Eakins told Alyson Lozoff of Bally Sports West.

Gibson allowed five goals on 36 shots in a 5-4 overtime loss to Nashville in his last start Sunday. Rough outings have been a recurring theme for the 29-year-old this season, who has a 14-24-6 record, 3.85 GAA and .903 save percentage in 46 contests. The Islanders aren't the toughest of adversaries for opposing goaltenders though, given that they rank 24th offensively with 2.87 goals per game in 2022-23.