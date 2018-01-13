Ducks' John Gibson: Will work in road net Saturday
Gibson was first off the ice at morning skate Saturday, thus he'll work between the pipes as the evening's road starter against the Kings, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
Anaheim's primary puck stopper typically thrives against the divisional foe, as evidenced by his 6-3-0 record, 1.94 GAA and .932 save percentage over 10 career appearances against the royal club. Still, this shouldn't be a walk in the park for Gibson since the Kings have 53 points in the standings to complement a robust plus-27 goal differential. You'll want to keep him locked in for season-long leagues, but daily players are likely to find better matchups to exploit between the seven games remaining on Saturday's slate.
More News
-
Ducks' John Gibson: Yields three scores in loss•
-
Ducks' John Gibson: Starting Saturday in Calgary•
-
Ducks' John Gibson: Takes shootout loss Thursday•
-
Ducks' John Gibson: Defending road crease Thursday•
-
Ducks' John Gibson: Registers second straight win•
-
Ducks' John Gibson: Starting Sunday against Arizona•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...