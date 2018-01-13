Ducks' John Gibson: Will work in road net Saturday

Gibson was first off the ice at morning skate Saturday, thus he'll work between the pipes as the evening's road starter against the Kings, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

Anaheim's primary puck stopper typically thrives against the divisional foe, as evidenced by his 6-3-0 record, 1.94 GAA and .932 save percentage over 10 career appearances against the royal club. Still, this shouldn't be a walk in the park for Gibson since the Kings have 53 points in the standings to complement a robust plus-27 goal differential. You'll want to keep him locked in for season-long leagues, but daily players are likely to find better matchups to exploit between the seven games remaining on Saturday's slate.