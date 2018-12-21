Ducks' John Gibson: Win streak over
Gibson made 28 saves in a 3-1 loss to Boston on Thursday night.
And with that, the win streak ends at four games. Gibson's game has really come together lately, but he'll need to get his 16th win another night. Soon.
