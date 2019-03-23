Ducks' John Gibson: Winning at will

Gibson stopped 23 of 26 shots in a 4-3 overtime win against the Sharks on Friday.

The win is Gibson's fifth in his last six starts and moves his record to 23-22-8 with a 2.87 GAA and .916 save percentage. It was a good bounce-back performance from Anaheim's netminder, who was coming off a loss in his last start. The Ducks now head to LA to face the Kings on Saturday, with no word yet on who will start in net for the visitors.

