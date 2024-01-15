Gibson stopped 29 of 33 shots in a 5-4 overtime victory over Florida on Monday.

Gibson surrendered two goals in each of the first and second periods, but he got enough goal support to walk away with his first victory since Dec. 27. The 30-year-old has an 8-17-0 record, 3.13 GAA and .899 save percentage in 27 appearances in 2023-24. Gibson has struggled recently, allowing at least three goals in each of his last four contests, but Lukas Dostal has been underwhelming too, posting a 3.62 GAA and a .900 save percentage over his past four outings, so neither goaltender has done anything recently to gain an edge in the ongoing battle for the top netminding job.