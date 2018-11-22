Ducks' John Gibson: Wins despite yielding three goals

Gibson allowed three goals on 28 shots in a 4-3 victory against the Canucks on Wednesday.

His pattern of turning in a superb outing and then a subpar appearance continues, but at least he won this one. There have been five games this season where he yielded two goals or fewer and didn't record the win, so Gibson has been a bit snake bitten. Overall, he is 7-7-4 with a .927 save percentage and 2.58 GAA this season.