Ducks' John Gibson: Wins fifth straight

Gibson allowed three goals on 40 shots during a 6-3 victory over the Blackhawks on Sunday.

The Blackhawks outshot the Ducks in the final two periods and by nine in the game overall, but Gibson's strong play led the Ducks to victory. That extends his winning streak to five games, a streak in which he owns a .947 save percentage. Just a tad below 2.50, his GAA is a little high, but Gibson is on pace to set a career high in both victories and save percentage this season.