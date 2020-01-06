Ducks' John Gibson: Wins in shootout

Gibson surrendered four goals on 26 shots in a 5-4 shootout win over the Predators on Sunday.

Gibson wasn't as busy as Juuse Saros, but the former didn't play as well either in a high-scoring battle. Gibson was able to stop four of five shots in the shootout to get the win. Despite allowing four goals for the third straight game, the American improved to 13-16-3 with a 2.95 GAA and a .906 save percentage in 32 starts.