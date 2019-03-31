Ducks' John Gibson: Wins seventh of last eight
Gibson allowed one goal on 31 shots in a 5-1 victory against the Oilers on Saturday.
While he hasn't always been tasked with stopping the most pucks lately, Gibson has won seven of his last eight games while posting a .925 save percentage. It's been a subpar season for Gibson overall, but that's mostly because the team has played so poorly in front of him. However, Gibson and his teammates are seemingly salvaging his numbers, as he is now 25-22-8 with a 2.86 GAA and .916 save percentage in 57 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...