Ducks' John Gibson: Wins seventh of last eight

Gibson allowed one goal on 31 shots in a 5-1 victory against the Oilers on Saturday.

While he hasn't always been tasked with stopping the most pucks lately, Gibson has won seven of his last eight games while posting a .925 save percentage. It's been a subpar season for Gibson overall, but that's mostly because the team has played so poorly in front of him. However, Gibson and his teammates are seemingly salvaging his numbers, as he is now 25-22-8 with a 2.86 GAA and .916 save percentage in 57 games.