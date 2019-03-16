Ducks' John Gibson: Wins third straight

Gibson allowed three goals on 44 shots in a 5-3 victory over the Avalanche on Friday.

This was Gibson's third consecutive win to pull him back to a .500 mark. The record isn't good, but Gibson has been very strong this season, and he's been incredible on his winning streak. He's posted a .939 save percentage in the last three games. Overall, Anaheim's top netminder is 21-21-8 with a 2.88 GAA and .916 save percentage in 52 games this season.