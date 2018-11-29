Ducks' John Gibson: Withstands barrage against Panthers

Gibson stopped 42 of 44 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Panthers.

It's already the fifth time this season Gibson's made 40 or more saves in a game, but remarkably he's only 2-2-1 in those contests. The 25-year-old is posting solid numbers once again as Anaheim's No. 1 netminder with a 2.54 GAA and .927 save percentage through 21 games.