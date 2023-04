Gibson (lower body) won't suit up for Wednesday's game versus the Oilers, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Gibson was able to back up Lukas Dostal on Sunday, but it appears the injury Gibson suffered Saturday in Edmonton has popped back up. It's unclear if he'll be ready to go for a weekend back-to-back when the Ducks visit the Coyotes on Saturday before hosting the Avalanche on Sunday.