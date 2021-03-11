Gibson surrendered five goals on 37 shots in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Kings.

Gibson got away with a sloppy effort Monday, but the Ducks' offense (or lack thereof) returned to form Wednesday. The 27-year-old netminder dropped to 6-11-5 with a 2.99 GAA and an .898 save percentage through 22 games. Gibson hasn't provided much positive value for fantasy managers with just one win in his last 10 outings. He's given up at least three goals in each of those contests. Gibson and Ryan Miller will likely split a pair of games versus the Sharks on Friday and Saturday.