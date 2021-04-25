Gibson allowed five goals on 31 shots in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

This was always going to be a tough matchup for Gibson, and it started badly when he gave up a goal 28 seconds in. The Golden Knights predictably dominated play, leaving Gibson with his fifth straight loss. The 27-year-old dropped to 8-17-6 with a 3.05 GAA and a .901 save percentage in 31 outings. With the Ducks far out of the playoff picture, Gibson may not see as many starts over the final couple of weeks of the season.