Gibson was pulled after two periods as the Ducks fell to the Rangers 6-4 Monday.

Gibson, who entered Monday's start with a 5.35 goals-against average, didn't do much to improve his current sour standing with fantasy managers. Gibson departed after 40 minutes, turning aside 29 of 34 shots. It has been a tough few seasons for the 29-year-old goalie. Gibson hasn't enjoyed a winning season since 2018-19, when he went 26-22-8. The past four seasons, Gibson is 48-72-22.