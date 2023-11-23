Gibson gave up four goals on 28 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Gibson has allowed nine goals during his three-game losing streak. He gave up the decisive tally to Alex Newhook with 3:20 left in the third period of this contest. Gibson is at 4-7-0 with a 2.43 GAA and a .921 save percentage over 12 starts, but any slip in play is concerning given his poor numbers over the last few years. He's also started five of the last six contests after initially splitting time with Lukas Dostal evenly in October, presumably to keep Gibson fresher for longer. The Ducks' next game is a challenging matchup against the Kings on Friday.