Ducks' John Gibson: Yields four goals Monday

Gibson allowed four goals on 31 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Sharks on Monday.

Gibson has given up a four-pack in six of his last eight starts, with a 2-6-0 record in that span. For the season, he's at 14-20-3 with a 2.99 GAA and a .905 save percentage. The 26-year-old isn't getting much help from the Ducks, who average just 2.45 goals per game on offense. As such, Gibson isn't playing quite like the must-start netminder he's been over the last four years.