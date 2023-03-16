Gibson gave up six goals on 33 shots in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Islanders.

After a solid-two week stretch from late February into March, Gibson has since gone off the rails again. He's allowed 11 tallies on 69 shots over his last two outings. The 29-year-old is down to 14-25-8 with a 3.90 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 47 appearances. With news that Anthony Stolarz (knee) won't return this season, Gibson should hold onto the starter role over inexperienced backup Lukas Dostal. The Ducks have a favorable matchup Friday versus the Blue Jackets.