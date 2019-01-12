Ducks' John Gibson: Yields six scores
Gibson allowed six goals on 35 shots in a 7-4 loss to the Penguins on Friday.
The Pittsburgh native never seems to play very well against his hometown team, but Gibson performed much better than his stats indicate. He made some spectacular saves in the first period to allow the Ducks to build a 3-0 lead, but it all fell apart in the final 40 minutes. The Ducks have lost 10 straight and during that stretch, Gibson is 0-5-3 with an .898 save percentage and a 3.37 GAA. With this losing streak, Gibson has dropped to 15-14-7 this season, yet his save percentage still sits at a healthy .920.
