Ducks' John Gibson: Yields three scores in loss

Gibson allowed three goals on 31 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Flames on Saturday.

The Flames overwhelmed the Ducks early, posting 17 shots on goal and scoring twice in the first period. Gibson gathered himself after that, which allowed the Ducks to tie the game, but he yielded the game-winning goal in the final minute of the third period. This performance ends a streak of three games during which Gibson posted a .951 save percentage. At 2.65, his GAA is a career worst, and he's only 13-13-5, but Gibson is more than holding his own in the save percentage category at .923.