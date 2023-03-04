Gibson allowed two goals on 28 shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Canadiens.

Gibson hasn't lost in regulation in his last five outings (3-0-2). This was his lightest workload since a relief appearance Jan. 19 versus the Blue Jackets, as the Ducks' defense held steady for at least one game following a trade-deadline sell-off. The 29-year-old is up to 13-23-7 with a 3.89 GAA and a .903 save percentage through 43 games. The Ducks are off until Tuesday, when they begin a three-game road trip in Seattle.