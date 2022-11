Klingberg supplied an assist and blocked five shots in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Panthers.

Klingberg helped out on Adam Henrique's goal in the second period. Since the calendar flipped to November, Klingberg has racked up five helpers in four contests. The Swede has seven assists, 19 shots on net, 16 blocked shots, 11 hits and a minus-7 rating through 13 appearances this year, but the recent uptick in offense is an encouraging sign for fantasy managers who were patient with him amid his slump.