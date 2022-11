Klingberg posted an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Sharks.

Klingberg's offense has turned on with the calendar flipping from October to November. He's already picked up four assists in three games this month. The defenseman has six helpers (three on the power play), 18 shots on net, 11 hits, 11 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating through 12 contests overall while logging regular top-pairing minutes.