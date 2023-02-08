Klingberg provided two assists, two blocked shots and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Klingberg was bloodied by a high stick in the first period, but he was able to complete the contest. He got his revenge on the scoresheet, helping out on Brett Leason's second-period marker and Frank Vatrano's game-winning tally in overtime. Klingberg has a pair of two-assist games in his last three outings. He's up to 19 points, 67 shots on net, 58 blocked shots, 47 hits and a minus-25 rating through 44 appearances. The 30-year-old could be available via trade, but it's unclear if any other team will want to acquire him -- his numbers would likely benefit from a change of scenery.