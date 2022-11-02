Klingberg produced an assist and seven shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-5 shootout win over the Sharks.

Klingberg ended his eight-game point drought by setting up Ryan Strome's goal in the second period. The 30-year-old Klingberg has three assists this year, with the other two coming on Opening Night. He's added 15 shots on net, 10 blocked shots, nine hits and a minus-6 rating, making this a fairly poor start to his time with his new team. Klingberg has reached 40 points in six of his eight campaigns, but he'll need to pick up the pace to hit that mark this season.