Klingberg scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Klingberg followed up a recent four-game point streak with a pair pointless efforts before a clutch goal Tuesday. His third-period tally came with 47 seconds left in regulation to tie the game, which set up Ryan Strome's heroics in overtime. Klingberg now has eight points, 23 shots on net, 18 blocked shots, 15 hits and a minus-6 rating through 16 contests as a top-four defenseman in his first year with the Ducks.