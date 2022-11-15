Klingberg (illness) will play Tuesday against Detroit, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Klingberg returned to the ice after missing Monday's practice. He has supplied seven assists, 20 shots on goal, 17 blocks and 14 hits in 15 games this season.
