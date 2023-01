Klingberg (illness) will play Thursday versus Colorado, per Alyson Lozoff of Bally Sports West.

Klingberg missed Tuesday's 5-2 win against Arizona because of the illness. He has six goals and 15 points in 40 contests in 2022-23. Kevin Shattenkirk is dealing with a lower-body injury, so he'll exit the lineup Thursday while Klingberg returns.