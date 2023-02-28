Klingberg logged a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Klingberg continues to show improvement on offense with two goals and seven assists over his last nine outings. Whether that's enough to get him traded before Friday remains to be seen. The 30-year-old blueliner is at 24 points (six on the power play), 78 shots on net, 65 blocked shots, 30 PIM and a minus-28 rating through 50 contests overall. He's never finished a campaign with a points-per-game rate under 0.5.