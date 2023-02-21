Klingberg (lower body) is a late scratch for Tuesday's game versus the Lightning, Alyson Lozoff of Bally Sports West reports.

Klingberg was initially slated to play on the second pairing, but Nathan Beaulieu will draw into the lineup instead. Despite posting 22 points and a minus-29 rating through 48 appearances, Klingberg is still a top trade target, so this injury comes at a potentially inconvenient time for both him and the Ducks. He is considered day-to-day ahead of Thursday's game versus the Capitals.