Klingberg scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Klingberg missed two games with a lower-body injury, but he returned to his regular second-pairing role. The defenseman has been warming up amid a stretch interrupted by small absences recently, logging three goals and seven helpers over his last 13 contests. He's up to eight tallies, 23 points, 75 shots on net, 64 blocked shots, 30 PIM and a minus-28 rating through 49 appearances.