Klingberg (lower body) will not play Thursday in Washington, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Klingberg was a late scratch Tuesday in Tampa Bay, so this will be the second straight game the defenseman will miss. Klingberg is expected to be traded by the March 3 deadline, so the injury could put a crimp in Anaheim's plans. He has seven goals and 22 points in 48 games this season.