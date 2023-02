Klingberg recorded two helpers in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Panthers.

Klingberg assisted on Frank Vatrano's power-play tally in the first period before setting up Dmitry Kulikov in the third. Klingberg has been more consistent offensively after a slow start to the season. He has seven points (one goal, six assists) in his last eight games. The 30-year-old blueliner is up to seven goals and 15 assists through 48 games this season.