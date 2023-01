Klingberg notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Flyers.

Klingberg has gotten on the scoresheet in consecutive games for the first time since Dec. 15-17. The 30-year-old defenseman has struggled to generate consistent offense so far, posting 15 points, including just four on the power play, through 38 appearances. He's added 60 shots on net, 48 blocked shots, 42 hits, 20 PIM and a minus-25 rating while playing in a top-four role.