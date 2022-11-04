Klingberg notched two power-play assist in Thursday's 8-5 loss to the Canucks.

Klingberg has logged three assists over his last two games, giving him five helpers in 11 contests overall. The blueliner set up tallies by Troy Terry and Trevor Zegras in this contest. Klingberg has added 16 shots on net, 10 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating this season. He's now the unquestioned power-play quarterback with Jamie Drysdale (shoulder) out for the most of the rest of the season, so Klingberg should get all of the best chances on offense.