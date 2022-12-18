Klingberg scored a goal on one shot leading the Ducks to a 4-3 win over Edmonton on Saturday.

After Connor McDavid tied the game on the power play, Klingberg scored the eventual game-winning goal off a shot from the point with 13:52 left to play in the third period. The former Star has gotten off to a decent start with his new club, posting four goals and 11 points in 25 games. He will continue to see time in the Ducks' top-four defensive core and second power-play unit and could be a candidate to be traded by the deadline with the Ducks off to a slow start to the 2022-23 campaign.