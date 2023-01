Klingberg netted a power-play goal in a 4-3 overtime loss to Pittsburgh on Monday.

Klingberg was in the midst of a cold spell entering Monday's contest, with him providing just a goal and an assist in 11 games from Dec. 20-Jan. 13. Perhaps his marker against Pittsburgh, which was scored at 11:16 of the third period to tie the game at 2-2, will help Klingberg bounce back though. He has six goals and 14 points in 37 outings this season.