Klingberg tallied his first goal since Nov. 15 late in the first period, beating Jake Allen through the five-hole to give Anaheim a 2-0 lead. He'd add a second marker on a slapshot in the final frame which would stand as the game-winner in Anaheim's 5-2 win. The two-goal game ends a seven-game scoreless stretch for Klingberg. The 30-year-old blueliner is up to three goals and seven assists through his first 24 games with Anaheim.