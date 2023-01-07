Klingberg scored a goal on six shots and added an assist in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.

Klingberg set up Trevor Zegras on the Ducks' first tally. In overtime, it was Klingberg finishing off a pass from Troy Terry to secure the win in a game the Ducks didn't lead until the end. The two-point effort snapped Klingberg's seven-game drought, and the helper was his first since Nov. 6. The defenseman is up to 13 points, 52 shots, 39 blocked shots, 34 hits, 18 PIM and a minus-21 rating through 33 appearances.