Klingberg (personal) is back with the team and is expected to suit up versus Los Angeles on Tuesday, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports.

Klingberg left the Ducks' previous preseason tilt to attend the birth of his child but is back with the team. This will be the 30-year-old defenseman's first season sporting a different sweater after having played for the Stars over the last eight years. In only the two COVID-19 shortened seasons has Klingberg failed to reach the 45-point threshold and can probably be counted on to continue that trend with the Ducks, making him a top-half fantasy target.