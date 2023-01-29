Klingberg notched two assists, three shots on goal, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Klingberg set up Max Jones on the game-tying goal in the second period and also fed Trevor Zegras for the game-winner in overtime. This was Klingberg's fifth multi-point effort of the season, two of which have come in January. He has two goals and four helpers in 12 appearances this month, giving him 17 points (four on the power play), 65 shots on net, 53 blocked shots, 45 hits and a minus-26 rating through 42 contests overall.