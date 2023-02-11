Klingberg scored a goal and added two PIM in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Penguins.

Klingberg scored with 4:02 left in the third period, but the Ducks' comeback effort stopped there. The defenseman has five points over his last four contests, suggesting he may be turning things around after an uneven start to the campaign. The 30-year-old has seven goals, 20 points, 68 shots on net, 58 blocked shots, 48 hits, 26 PIM and a minus-26 rating through 45 outings. He may avoid a career-worst year, but the fact that he's shooting 10.3 percent -- the second-best mark of his career -- is a warning sign that things could get worse before they get better for the offensive defenseman.