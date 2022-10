Klingberg notched a pair of assists and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Kraken.

Klingberg's first game with the Ducks went smoothly, as he helped out on third-period tallies from Frank Vatrano and Trevor Zegras. The 30-year-old Klingberg has long been regarded for his skills on offense, and he should be a lock for a top-four role in Anaheim this year. The Swede posted 47 points, including 20 on the power play, and a minus-28 rating in 74 contests with the Stars last year.