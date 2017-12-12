Blandisi (upper body) is an option to play Thursday's road trip opener in St. Louis.

Blandisi would still need to be officially activated from injured reserve before reentering the lineup, but even if he ultimately isn't able to suit up for Thursday's contest, the fact that he's even an option this soon likely indicates that he won't be sidelined much longer regardless. With the injuries continuing to pile up for the Ducks, however, it wouldn't be surprising to see them rush the Ontario native back into action sooner rather than later.