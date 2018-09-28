Ducks' Joseph Blandisi: Designated for waivers
Blandisi was placed on waivers by Anaheim on Friday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Blandisi could still find himself with the Ducks after he clears waivers in order to fill in for the unsigned Nick Ritchie. The club will make the necessary procedural move now in order to ensure Blandisi doesn't get claimed at a later date.
