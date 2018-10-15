Ducks' Joseph Blandisi: Promoted to top level
Blandisi was recalled from AHL San Diego on Sunday,
Following his call-up from the minors, Blandisi didn't draw into the 3-2 road win over the Blues, but there's a chance that he'll play Wednesday if captain Ryan Getzlaf (groin) or the Ducks' latest injury victim, Jakob Silfverberg (upper body) aren't ready to play by then.
