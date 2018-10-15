Blandisi was recalled from AHL San Diego on Sunday,

Following his call-up from the minors, Blandisi didn't draw into the 3-2 road win over the Blues, but there's a chance that he'll play Wednesday if captain Ryan Getzlaf (groin) or the Ducks' latest injury victim, Jakob Silfverberg (upper body) aren't ready to play by then.

More News
Our Latest Stories