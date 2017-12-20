Blandisi was demoted to the minors Wednesday.

Blandisi played in three games for the Ducks after being acquired via trade Nov. 30 in which he registered four shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating. The 23-year-old is probably not long for the AHL, as he figures to get called up sooner rather than later given his skillset.

