Ducks' Joseph Blandisi: Returned to minor-league affiliate
The Ducks reassigned Blandisi to AHL San Diego on Wednesday.
Blandisi has only appeared in three games since being recalled by the big club on Oct. 15, going scoreless while posting a minus-1 rating in those contests, so this move doesn't come as much of a surprise. The 24-year-old forward will hope to regain his scoring touch during his stint in the minors.
